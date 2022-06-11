Gauhati HC Dismisses Complaint Against Assam CM

The Gauhati High Court on Saturday has dismissed a complaint lodged by the Election Commission against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A complaint against Himanta Biswa Sarma was lodged for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had summoned the Assam chief minister in connection to the case. The CJM court had also fined Sharma for failing to appear before the court.

The Advocate General had approached the Gauhati High Court against the decision.

Earlier, the Election Commission filed the case against Sarma based on an allegation by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) alleging that he had given an interview to a satellite news channel of the state even after the MCC was imposed then.