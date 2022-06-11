Amit Shah Chairs Western Zonal Council Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Western Zonal Council, comprising the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The meeting was held after a gap of two years after the covid-19 pandemic.

In the two hours long meeting, officials concerned with all the states participating in the meeting will show presentations to the home minister, and the outcome of the meeting will be implemented for better coordination and work, said the official.

The main objectives of setting up zonal councils are bringing out national integration; arrest the growth of acute state consciousness, regionalism, linguism and particularistic tendencies; enable the Centre and the States to co-operate and exchange ideas and experiences, and establish a climate of co-operation amongst the States for successful and speedy execution of development projects.

In the light of the vision of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, five Zonal Councils were set up vide Part-III of the States Re-organisation Act, 1956.