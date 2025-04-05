Gauhati HC Dismisses Election Case Against MP Kripanath Mallah

The Gauhati High Court has dismissed the election case filed against Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah by defeated Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

Advertisment

Choudhury had filed the petition under Section 80, Section 80A, and Section 81 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, challenging Mallah’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from No. 7 Karimganj Constituency in Assam.

The court delivered its final verdict, rejecting the allegations against the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia, addressing a separate issue, clarified that there are no obstacles in the transfer of the High Court. He alleged that a controversy was created due to the political interests of three senior advocates, misleading young lawyers and fueling unnecessary agitation.

Saikia further stated that the situation was orchestrated for the benefit of a select group of advocates. He announced that key decisions regarding the matter would be made public on Monday evening.

Also Read: Dispur Police Registers Case Against Prateek Hajela Following Court Order