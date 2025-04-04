Dispur Police Registers Case Against Prateek Hajela Following Court Order

The Guwahati police have finally registered a case against former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela following a court directive, after previously failing to do so for unknown reasons. The Dispur Police Station has now lodged Case No. 309/25 against Hajela.

Advertisment

Notably, multiple FIRs had been filed against Hajela since 2022 in various police stations, yet no case was registered. Among these, a complaint filed by Gitika Bhattacharya at Dispur Police Station was a serious one, accusing Hajela of corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Frustrated by the inaction, Bhattacharya had approached the court, which in August last year directed the police to register the case. However, for reasons unknown, the Dispur Police delayed the registration until now.

Reportedly, the case against Hajela has been filed under IPC Sections 120B, 403, 409, and 420.