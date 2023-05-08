Gauhati HC Dismisses Interim Bail Plea of ACS Officer Mukul Kathar

Gauhati High Court on Monday has dismissed the interim bail plea of ACS officer Mukul Kathar who has been accused of domestic violence in Assam’s Karbi Anglong. Mukul Kathar is still absconding and police are continuing their efforts to nab him.
The court has directed the police to produce case diary in the alleged domestic violence case made against Mukul Kathar.
Mukul Kathar was holding the post of Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and was also in charge of several important departments of the council.
He was later exempted from all departments under his charge and dismissed from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) following the charges pressed against him.
Notably, two FIRs had been registered against Mukul Kathar, one by his wife and the other by his sister-in-law.
On April 22, the senior ACS officer in Assam’s Diphu was accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members. He allegedly physically assaulted his wife’s elder sister.
The elder sister, while speaking to media persons, alleged that at around 6.20 pm Kathar came to her near a shop where she was sitting inside a vehicle, and he opened the door and beat her while looking for his wife, identified as Lindali Terangpi.
He was asking about his wife’s whereabouts and threatened her that she would face difficult circumstances if he doesn’t find Lindali.
Not only this, he was further accused of blank firing near his wife’s maternal home following which Lindali filed an FIR against him the next day.
Meanwhile, Lindali’s elder sister had lodged an FIR at Diphu Police Station against ACS officer Mukul Kathar of physical assault on the same day the incident occurred.