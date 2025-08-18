Advertisment
Assam Top Stories

Gauhati HC Issues Historic Order to Protect Assam’s Forests

Gauhati High Court orders fencing of Assam’s reserved forests, check-gates at boundaries, and strict action against encroachers and negligent officials.

PratidinTime News Desk
The Gauhati High Court has delivered a historic verdict that could reshape Assam’s battle against forest encroachment. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Ashwini Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury ordered the state to fence all reserved forests and forest lands and to install check-gates at boundaries to prevent new encroachments.

Encroachers will face criminal action, and officials found negligent in allowing illegal occupation will be penalised. However, the judges emphasised due process: eviction drives must issue proper notice, allowing 15 days for reply and another 15 days to vacate.

Residents of Uriamghat have been given a final seven days to relocate, while the court outlined state-wide safeguards for forest protection. The ruling is being hailed as a watershed moment for Assam’s environment and rule of law — sending a stern warning to encroachers and officials alike, and reinforcing accountability and fairness.

