Gauhati HC Issues Notice Against Illegal Coal Mining in Assam’s Ledo-Margherita

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Forest Department and Coal India Limited in connection with alleged illegal coal mining at Ledo-Margherita locality in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
According to sources, the court has directed both parties to file affidavits regarding the illegal coal mining which is said to have taken place in a total of eight coal mines. The excavation work was going on inside those coal mines including Tikok, Ledo and Namdang.
Sources have revealed that Coal India Limited had allegedly expanded the range of these coal field areas by violating the norms of the Ministry of Forest and Environment.
Following this, a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court concerning the matter. Thereafter, the court ordered the filing of affidavits and a report on the same.