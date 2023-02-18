Assam: AJP Writes to PM Modi, Alleges Illegal Coal Mining Continuing in State

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that illegal coal mining particularly Rat-Hole Mining in various parts of the state and neighbouring states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are causing a widespread damage to the environment.

In the memorandum, the party stated that the state government is already aware that illegal coal mining which has continued unabated for decades in India's north-eastern states and has been causing a threat to one of the country's finest rainforests located in the north-eastern region.

The National Green Tribunal of India banned Rat-Hole Mining in 2014, but it has continued unabated in the Tinsukia and Karbi-Anglong districts of Assam.

The state government had constituted a one-man commission, Justice (Retd.) BK Kakoty Commission. The commission had categorically reported the continuation of the illegal 'Rat- Hole Mining' in the state. The report also highlighted the serious impact and danger of the deforestation and its impact to ecological imbalance.