Assam: AJP Writes to PM Modi, Alleges Illegal Coal Mining Continuing in State

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that illegal coal mining particularly Rat-Hole Mining in various parts of the state and neighbouring states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are causing a widespread damage to the environment.
In the memorandum, the party stated that the state government is already aware that illegal coal mining which has continued unabated for decades in India's north-eastern states and has been causing a threat to one of the country's finest rainforests located in the north-eastern region.
The National Green Tribunal of India banned Rat-Hole Mining in 2014, but it has continued unabated in the Tinsukia and Karbi-Anglong districts of Assam.
The state government had constituted a one-man commission, Justice (Retd.) BK Kakoty Commission. The commission had categorically reported the continuation of the illegal 'Rat- Hole Mining' in the state. The report also highlighted the serious impact and danger of the deforestation and its impact to ecological imbalance.
The AJP has also accused some politicians of Assam of influencing authorities to issue passes for the extraction of coal, and of profiting from the illegal mining. The AJP has called on the Prime Minister to take steps to stop illegal mining and protect the environment.
“The involvement of some politicians belonging to is an open secret in Assam. These politicians reportedly influence the authorities to issue entry passes to traders for the extraction of coal. We have reasons to believe that such illegal mining is continuing only at the behest and patronage of the state government as contemplated by general public, various social activists and other environment protection NGOs from time to time. The reason being Tonnes of coals are being transported in-appropriately and an unimaginable illegal transaction amounting Crores is taking place regularly”, the party stated.