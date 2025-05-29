Gauhati HC Issues Notice to Assam Govt Over Arrest & Detention of Suspected Foreign Nationals

The Gauhati High Court has issued a significant notice to the Assam Government, the Home Department, and the Border Police over the arrest and alleged secretive detention of two individuals identified as suspected foreign nationals.

The case involves two brothers, Abu Bakkar Siddique and Akbar Ali, who were reportedly arrested on May 25 under suspicion of being illegal foreigners. During the latest hearing, the government counsel confirmed their arrest before the court but failed to clarify where the two had been kept in custody—information that was allegedly withheld from their family members.

Taking serious note of the matter, the High Court has directed all concerned authorities to submit detailed reports in the next hearing scheduled for June 4. The court emphasized the need for transparency and compliance with legal procedures in cases involving the arrest and deportation of suspected foreigners.

The notices come amid growing scrutiny of Assam’s foreigner detection and deportation mechanisms, with human rights concerns being raised over due process and family notification. The High Court's intervention is expected to shed light on procedural lapses and ensure accountability.

The next hearing on June 4 is expected to be crucial as the state authorities have been asked to present comprehensive information regarding the circumstances of the arrests, the legal basis for detention, and current status of the detainees.

