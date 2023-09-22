Gauhati HC Orders Darranga Forest Dwellers to Vacate Within 3 Months

The Gauhati High Court has issued orders to families settled at the Darranga Reserve Forest in Baksa district of Assam to vacate the land within three months.
Reports that emerged on Friday stated that the high court has asked the families to vacate their homes as they had been illegally occupying the lands for years.
Further, according to information received, if the people fail to vacate the land in the given time, it will be regarded as open for the respondent authorities to be evicted without serving any further notice.
The writ petition was filed by 88 petitioners alleging illegal and arbitrary action on the part of state government to evict them. Reportedly, the court further stated that the Assam government shall intimate at least 30 days in advance as to the arrangements made for food, water, shelter and rehabilitation of the petitioners as per the observation.
Additional advocate general PN Goswami submitted before the court that if the petitioners vacate the land on their own within the time permitted by the court then the state government will provide necessary food, water, shelter and other basic amenities to the families for a period of three months, by which time their applications for allotment of land would be considered and a decision will be taken in terms of the land policy of the state.