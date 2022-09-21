Minor Drowns in Brahmaputra in Assam’s Mankachar

In a tragic incident, a minor died due to drowning in the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Mankachar district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the child went missing while taking a bath with mother in South Salmara.

The body of the child was found in Bangladesh.

The Border Guards Bangladesh handed over the body to the Border Security Force through a flag meeting.

Earlier, two minor sisters died due to drowning in a pond in Darrang district.

The incident took place when the duo went to the pond for fishing at Simamuria Bhakatpara area.