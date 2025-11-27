Gauhati HC Orders Release of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam from NSA Detention

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam, who had been held under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for over seven months.

A division bench comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Suresh Majumdar set aside the detention imposed on the Dhing MLA, ending his long incarceration.

Islam, representing the Dhing constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly, was arrested on April 14 this year.

Following the High Court’s order, Aminul Islam is expected to be released within hours, once formalities are completed.

Islam’s arrest came after a series of controversial remarks that triggered widespread public and political backlash. The police had filed a case under Sections 347/25, 152/196/197(i)/113(i)/352/353 BNS in connection with statements deemed inflammatory and anti-national.

The MLA had reportedly linked the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir and the 2019 Pulwama attack to alleged government conspiracies, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of complicity and demanding an impartial investigation. Critics argued that his comments, questioning transparency, could sow mistrust and division at a sensitive time.

The controversy further escalated after a video surfaced on social media showing Aminul Islam allegedly making derogatory remarks and appearing to defend the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka confirmed that the police had acted based on the video.

Reacting to the developments, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam condemned the remarks, clarifying that they were made in a personal capacity and describing them as inappropriate during a period of national mourning.