Gauhati HC to Hear Aminul Islam’s Petition Against NSA Arrest on August 26

A petition has been filed at the Gauhati High Court challenging the National Security Act (NSA) regarding AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam’s arrest, sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In response to this, the state government has submitted an affidavit to the court regarding the case. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for August 26.

It may be mentioned that, Islam, a two-time MLA from Dhing constituency in Nagaon district, was arrested by the Assam Police in April on charges of sedition following a series of controversial comments that have ignited public outrage. The police filed a case under Sections 347/25, 152/196/197(i)/113(i)/352/353 BNS in connection with his remarks, which were deemed inflammatory and anti-national.

Islam’s statements, which linked the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and the 2019 Pulwama attack to alleged government conspiracies, have sparked intense political backlash. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being complicit in these incidents and called for an impartial investigation.

“On the basis of a misleading and instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, Nagaon PS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly,” Assam Police posted on X earlier.

ALSO READ: MLA Aminul Islam Arrested for Sedition Over Controversial Remarks on Pulwama and Pahalgam Attacks