Gauhati HC Orders Strict Action Against Director of Assam Agri Dept

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday ordered a strict against the Director of Assam Agriculture Department, Anant Lal Gyani, who provided fake information to the court.
The court has directed Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur, to investigate the false information provided to the court and submit the report within two months.
It further ordered to suspend or keep him away from the department or departmental works during the investigation.
The court was hearing a case of tender being accepted by the director Anant Lal Gyani despite a stay order was put on it.
Regarding this, the court strongly reprimanded Gyani. It asked him whether he knew English or not.