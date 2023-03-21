Raahein Organizes One-Day Seminar on Women Empowerment Through Agriculture

Recently, Raahein organised a one-day seminar on the Empowerment of women through agriculture at Diphalu Public Library.

The seminar aimed to highlight the importance of agriculture in the economic empowerment of women and promote women's participation in the sector. The event was a huge success, thanks to the efforts of the Raahein team and the support of various partners and volunteers.

The seminar featured several eminent speakers, including Monindra Saikia, Agriculture Development Officer, who enlightened the audience with new possibilities and schemes of state and central government. Mr Saikia emphasized the need to provide better access to resources and technology to women farmers and create a more conducive environment for them to participate in the agricultural sector. He also introduced the audience to several government schemes and benefits.

The seminar also saw discussions on various other topics related to women empowerment through agriculture, such as women's rights in land ownership, access to finance, and training and capacity building. The participants were also provided with various resources and networking opportunities to help them build their skills and connect with like-minded individuals and organizations.

"We are delighted to have organized this seminar on women empowerment through agriculture," said Dipraz Chakrabarty, the founder of Raahein. "It is essential to promote women's participation in the agricultural sector to promote their economic empowerment and contribute to the overall development of the country. We hope this event will serve as a catalyst for positive change and inspire more women to take up agriculture as a viable livelihood option."

Raahein is a non-profit organization dedicated to child welfare and women empowerment. It also aims to provide aid to the economically weaker section of cancer patients. Raahein works in various areas such as education, healthcare, livelihoods, and gender-based violence prevention.