Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea of Suspended ATASU Leader Milan Buragohain

The Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail plea of suspended All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) leader Milan Buragohain.
Earlier, Milan Buragohain’s controversial telephonic conversation with expelled BJP leader Lachit Gogoi had gone viral. In the viral audio clip, Lachit Gogoi mentioned giving money to Buragohain of which Rs. 12.5 lakh was supposed to be given to SP Sanjib Saikia and Rs. 2 lakh to Golaghat SP Pushkin Jain.
Notably, Lachit Gogoi was arrested after the audio clip went viral. A complaint was lodged at the Diphu Police Station by Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjib Saikia.
Post the incident, Gogoi was expelled from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect.