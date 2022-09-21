Gauhati HC Rejects Rakesh Paul Bail Plea For 6th Time

The Gauhati High Court rejected the bail plea of Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), for the sixth time on Wednesday.

According to sources, the bail plea was related to a case registered in Bhangagarh Police Station against Paul.

Paul has been in jail for five years and eight months.

Advocate Makhan Phukan represented the government and presented facts to the court regarding the matter.

The HC has directed to lower court to complete his trial within six months.

Last year, he was granted bail in the case filed by the CID.

Rakesh Pal was the former chairman of APSC. He was arrested in November 2016.