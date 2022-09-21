Assam

Gauhati HC Rejects Rakesh Paul Bail Plea For 6th Time

According to sources, the bail plea was related to a case registered in Bhangagarh Police Station against Paul.
Gauhati HC Rejects Rakesh Paul Bail Plea | File Image
Gauhati HC Rejects Rakesh Paul Bail Plea | File Image
Pratidin Bureau

The Gauhati High Court rejected the bail plea of Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), for the sixth time on Wednesday.

According to sources, the bail plea was related to a case registered in Bhangagarh Police Station against Paul.

Paul has been in jail for five years and eight months.

Advocate Makhan Phukan represented the government and presented facts to the court regarding the matter.

The HC has directed to lower court to complete his trial within six months.

Last year, he was granted bail in the case filed by the CID.

Rakesh Pal was the former chairman of APSC. He was arrested in November 2016.

Also Read
Guwahati: 3rd Edition of Lokmanthan Inaugurated At Kalakshetra
Gauhati High Court
Rakesh Paul
Bail Plea Rejected

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com