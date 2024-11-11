Gauhati HC Slams Assam Govt Over Alleged Favoritism in Welfare Scheme

The Gauhati High Court has directed the government to submit an affidavit within two weeks regarding the 'Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom scheme', following serious allegations of nepotism.
Reports indicate that widespread favouritism has marred the selection of beneficiaries, with claims that undeserving candidates were granted benefits at the expense of more qualified individuals. This alleged manipulation has triggered strong discontent among those overlooked, leading to a formal petition against the government in the High Court.
The petition accuses the government of prioritizing party-affiliated candidates over eligible and deserving ones, thus undermining the merit-based process. Taking these charges seriously, the court conducted a detailed hearing and questioned the government on the selection procedures and oversight mechanisms involved in the scheme.
Despite the High Court’s pointed inquiries, government representatives were unable to provide satisfactory responses during the hearing. Consequently, the court has mandated that the state must submit a comprehensive affidavit detailing their selection process within the next two weeks.
This directive underscores the judiciary’s insistence on transparency and accountability, sending a strong message to the administration about the importance of fairness and impartiality in public welfare programs.