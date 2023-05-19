Gauhati HC to Hear Mukul Kathar’s Bail Plea on June 5

On Friday, the police issued a CD of the case in the high court. The court has also directed to submit the forensic reports by June 5.

Mukul Kathar was holding the post of Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and was also in charge of several important departments of the council. He was later exempted from all departments under his charge and dismissed from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) following the charges pressed against him.