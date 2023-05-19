Gauhati HC to Hear Mukul Kathar’s Bail Plea on June 5

The Gauhati High Court will hear the bail plea of ACS officer Mukul Kathar on June 5.
On April 29, Kathar appealed the high court for anticipatory bail. On May 8, his interim bail plea was dismissed by the court.
The ACS officer has been accused of domestic violence in Assam’s Karbi Anglong. Notably, two FIRs had been registered against Mukul Kathar, one by his wife and the other by his sister-in-law. On April 22, the senior ACS officer in Assam’s Diphu was accused of physical assault by his wife’s family members. He allegedly physically assaulted his wife’s elder sister. Not only this, he was further accused of blank firing near his wife’s maternal home following which Lindali filed an FIR against him the next day.
On Friday, the police issued a CD of the case in the high court. The court has also directed to submit the forensic reports by June 5.
Mukul Kathar was holding the post of Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and was also in charge of several important departments of the council. He was later exempted from all departments under his charge and dismissed from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) following the charges pressed against him.