Gauhati HC to Settle Case Against USTM Chancellor on March 3

The Gauhati High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Monday (March 3) in the case involving the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque.

As per sources, the court reportedly conducted an extensive hearing on Hoque’s bail plea on Friday. Following prolonged proceedings, the court stated that it would settle the case on Monday.

Hoque has been arrested in connection with two separate cases, and his legal battle continues as he seeks bail.

Earlier today, Hoque, who was arrested on February 21 by Sribhumi Police, was brought to Dispur Police Station for further investigation. Sources revealed that after an extensive interrogation, the USTM Chancellor was taken from the Dispur Police Station to his residence in Ghoramara.

Mahbubul Hoque was arrested on allegations of facilitating student promotions in exchange for money. His arrest followed a complaint lodged by a Circle Officer from Patharkandi, Assam, exposing an alleged racket in the education sector.