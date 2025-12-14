Gauhati University Students Announce 12-Hour Hunger Strike for Shaheed Bedi Rebuild

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) units of Gauhati University and the University Law College have announced a 12-hour hunger strike on December 15, from 6 am onwards, demanding the reconstruction of the historic Shaheed Bedi (Martyrs’ Memorial) at the university.

The Shaheed Bedi, a symbol of the historic Assam Movement, collapsed during a storm on May 27, 2024, and has remained abandoned in a dilapidated state for over a year. Despite repeated appeals-- both formal and informal, to the university administration, reconstruction efforts had not progressed beyond assurances, even as two Vice-Chancellors assumed office and several university projects were carried out in the meantime.

The student leaders stated that the hunger strike is being held in protest against the prolonged neglect of the memorial and to demand its immediate reconstruction. “We hope this programme will draw attention and strengthen our resolve,” the AASU units said in a statement.

Interestingly, following the public announcement of the hunger strike, the university administration declared that the foundation stone for the Shaheed Bedi would be laid on the same day. While laying a foundation stone for a repaired structure is unusual, the students welcomed the move as a step forward in taking the project from files to the ground.

The student body also urged the administration to ensure that the reconstruction is carried out without delay, warning that continued postponement would necessitate further agitation.

