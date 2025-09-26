Subscribe

Gauhati University Takes Legal Action Over False Social Media Allegations

Gauhati University has issued a public notice strongly refuting what it termed as “malicious and frivolous” allegations circulating on social media and in sections of the media.

PratidinTime News Desk
The University stated that such content is “baseless, derogatory” and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Vice-Chancellor  as well as the institution.

It further clarified that all activities of the University are carried out strictly in accordance with the rules and regulations of Gauhati University and the Government of Assam.

Announcing firm action, the University said it has already initiated appropriate legal steps against individuals responsible for spreading false and defamatory content.

The statement was officially shared on Gauhati University’s social media page.

