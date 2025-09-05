Gauhati University Jumps to 33rd in NIRF University Ranking, Leads Assam Pack

Gauhati University (GU) has registered a sharp rise in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, climbing from 40th position last year to 33rd this year in the University category.

In the Overall category, GU also moved up from 57th place in 2024 to 52nd in 2025. The University’s performance has been backed by higher scores, improving from 54.86 to 57.37 in the University category and from 53.28 to 55.27 in the Overall category, reflecting a steady upward trajectory in its academic and research profile.

Among Assam’s universities, GU continues to lead the pack. In the 2025 rankings, Gauhati University was placed 33rd with a score of 57.37, while Tezpur University came in at 79th with 49.31 points and Assam University entered the top 100 list for the first time with a 97th rank and 47.28 points.

The inclusion of Assam University this year has widened Assam’s footprint in the national higher education rankings, and GU’s seven-place jump has reinforced its position as the state’s frontrunner.

Gauhati University’s rise in the rankings has been driven by improvements in both placements and research output. Postgraduate students in two-year programmes reported a median annual salary of ₹9.5 lakh in 2025, compared to ₹8.7 lakh in the previous year, while the number of students opting for higher studies grew to 1,213 from 1,057.

Undergraduate placements also showed progress, with four-year programmes reporting 89 students placed this year against 75 last year, along with a marginal rise in salaries to ₹5.35 lakh. Three-year undergraduate programmes saw an increase in median salary to ₹4.5 lakh, though placements dipped from 48 to 38, offset by more students choosing to pursue further education.

The university also awarded 667 doctoral degrees in 2023–24, a significant increase from 533 the previous year, strengthening its research credentials.

The institution’s research funding saw a sharp surge, with sponsored research projects bringing in ₹65.6 crore in 2023–24 compared to ₹43.7 crore in 2022–23. Consultancy projects generated ₹11.68 crore, nearly three times higher than the previous year. Capital expenditure rose substantially as well, with spending on the library doubling to ₹6.7 crore and investment in new laboratory equipment increasing to ₹15.7 crore, further enhancing the academic infrastructure.

The steady rise in rankings, particularly the seven-place jump in the University category within a year, underlines Gauhati University’s growing reputation as a premier institution in the Northeast. With stronger research funding, improved placement outcomes, and significant infrastructure investment, GU is consolidating its position among the country’s top universities while also setting the pace for Assam’s higher education sector. (EOM)

