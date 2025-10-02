Gaurav Gogoi Appeals for Release of Arrested Zubeen Garg Supporters

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi called for the unconditional release of Zubeen Garg's supporters who were recently arrested and sent to jail by the police while seeking justice for the late artist. Gaurav Gogoi also highlighted the alleged application of the National Security Act (NSA) against these individuals, emphasizing the need to protect citizens’ right to peaceful protest.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Gogoi also extended greetings to the people of Assam and urged citizens to stand against forces of oppression.

On the same day, Congress leaders also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajiv Bhawan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, with tributes also being offered to India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. The ceremony recognized their contributions to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building.

Additionally, the event honored Srimanta Sankardev, the revered Assamese saint, cultural icon, and social reformer, who united people across religions and communities while strengthening the foundations of Assamese language, literature, and culture.

ALSO READ: To Tribute Zubeen, Karnataka Deputy CM Arrives in Jorhat With Gaurav Gogoi