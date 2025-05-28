Gaurav Gogoi Breaks Silence on 2013 Pakistan Visit, Clarifies Wife’s NGO Work

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has issued a public clarification regarding his 2013 visit to Pakistan and his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi’s association with an international NGO, putting an end to political speculation and misinformation.

Addressing the media today in New Delhi, Gogoi said, “My wife worked with an international non-governmental organization (NGO) and was stationed in Pakistan for one year in 2011 as part of her official assignment. She continued working with the NGO until 2015.”

Addressing the controversy surrounding his own travel, Gogoi added, “I visited Pakistan once in 2013, and the visit was carried out in full compliance with the rules and regulations of the Government of India.”

This is the first time the Congress leader has spoken publicly about the matter. His clarification comes amid renewed political discussions and social media narratives attempting to question his and his family’s ties, which he has firmly denied as baseless.

Gogoi Calls for Fact-Based Political Discourse

Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the importance of fact-based discussions in politics and urged political opponents to focus on real issues rather than indulging in personal attacks.

“I’ve always served my country with integrity. My personal and professional life has been transparent and in line with national interest,” Gogoi stated.

Furthermore, the Congress MP has officially acknowledged that his wife and two children are British citizens.

Interestingly, the statement comes amid growing public interest and political discussions surrounding his family's citizenship status.

In his clarification, Gogoi stated, “My wife’s citizenship is a matter of personal choice. My second child was born in the United Kingdom.”

He further added, “Although my first child originally held Indian citizenship, we faced numerous challenges while staying in England during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to these difficulties, we made the decision to change our child’s citizenship to British.”

It may be mentioned that this is the first time Gaurav Gogoi has publicly addressed the matter, aiming to put an end to speculation and misinformation.

Gaurav Gogoi Calls for Respect of Personal Decisions

Emphasizing transparency, Gogoi noted that these were deeply personal decisions made in the best interest of his family during a global health crisis. He urged critics and the public to respect the personal space and choices of public figures, especially when they pertain to family and children.

ATASU Seeks Clarification from Gaurav Gogoi on Pakistan Visit, Wife’s Citizenship

Earlier today, the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) raised questions over Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s 2013 visit to Pakistan and his wife’s foreign citizenship, urging the MP to publicly clarify his stance.

In a press conference held in Guwahati, ATASU leaders stated that while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is “not without fault” and has “misled the public on multiple occasions, particularly regarding the Ahom community,” it does not mean others, including opposition leaders, should be spared from scrutiny.

Regarding Gogoi’s Pakistan trip, ATASU said, “There is nothing inherently wrong with visiting Pakistan, but the issue is being blown out of proportion. That said, the core concerns still need to be addressed, and people deserve transparency.”

The student body called on Gogoi to break his silence: “It is time for Gaurav Gogoi to clarify his position. Since BJP leader Ripun Bora made claims about Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth and her links to a foreign country, the Congress must come clean and offer clarity.”

“We are not concerned about where Elizabeth worked before her marriage,” ATASU added. “But today, she is the daughter-in-law of Assam and India, and her current citizenship status must be clear to the public.”

Highlighting national security concerns, ATASU further stated, “If anyone worked under a hostile nation and drew a salary from an enemy country, they should not be allowed to remain involved in India’s internal affairs. Let the Congress clarify whether Ripun Bora’s allegations are true or false.”

Concluding their remarks, ATASU questioned Gogoi’s continued silence and demanded a prompt and transparent response from the MP.

