Gaurav Gogoi Calls For Caste-Based Census in Assam Alike Bihar

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stressed for a caste-based census in Assam similar to Bihar and Rajasthan, so that all communities of the state receive ‘dignity’ and ‘justice’.
Taking to platform X, the Congress MP said that there was a need to ensure that SC, ST, OBC and other minor communities receive dignity and justice.
He wrote, “Yesterday I was at a function organised by a prominent Tai Ahom youth organisation. I demanded a caste census in Assam on the lines of the Bihar and Rajasthan model. We need to ensure that the SC, ST, OBC and minority communities receive dignity and justice.”
Gaurav Gogoi made the remarks while speaking at the 7th annual convention of TAIPA central committee organized in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.
On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that the state will conduct a caste-based census like Bihar.
After attending a party meeting Jaipur, Gehlot addressed the media and said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the caste census system in the Raipur session of Congress, and we will do it here on the basis of the same. Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste census like Bihar. We will take the concept that there should be participation of the people as per their population. Instructions will be given to conducting caste-based census on the lines of Bihar.”