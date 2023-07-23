Mizo Students’ Union to Conduct Meitei Census in Educational Institutions

Amid threats to Meiteis in Mizoram demanding their departure from the state, the Mizo Students' Union (MSU) has decided to conduct a census on the number of Meiteis at various educational institutions of the state.
As per sources, the student’s union has planned to conduct the census on July 24 (Monday). The census is slated to be conducted at prominent educational institutions of Mizoram including Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), Mizoram University, National Institute of Technology (NIT), and ICFAI University.
The MSU's decision comes in the wake of the 24-hour ultimation issued by the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) to people of the Meitei community residing in Mizoram.
Notably, the PAMRA had asked Meiteis in Mizoram to leave the state after the horrific incident in Manipur where two women of the Kuki-Zo tribe were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped went viral in the internet. The Mizoram Police have also stepped up security arrangements by deploying an adequate police force in several places to ensure the safety of Meiteis living in Aizawl.