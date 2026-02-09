Gaurav Gogoi Details 2012 Pakistan Visit with His Wife

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday, clarified details regarding his wife’s 2012 visit to Pakistan, addressing allegations raised by political opponents.

Gogoi explained that in 2012, his wife had gone to Pakistan for a year to work on an international climate project. “Since she was employed with an international organisation, she was required to travel there. As her husband, it was my duty and responsibility to oversee how she managed her work and life abroad. That is why I also went to Pakistan at that time. There was no other reason,” Gogoi said.

He added that the couple had married recently at the time. “In 2012, we were newly married. She had to go to work, and I accompanied her. First, we went to Lahore, and then to Taxila. After completing the assignment, I returned and later became a Member of Parliament. The central government had no objection to this visit, though Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised objections,” he clarified.

Addressing rumours about bank accounts in Pakistan, Gogoi said, “My wife does not have any bank account in Pakistan. This is a completely false claim made by the Chief Minister. When she was there, she had to open a temporary account for market transactions related to the project. It was closed immediately after leaving Pakistan. Her salary was never paid in Pakistani currency; it was part of the international project funded by multiple countries.”

Gogoi emphasised that all legal procedures were strictly followed for the visit. “We adhered to all visa protocols and regulations before travelling abroad. Everything was completely transparent and legal,” he said.

He also recounted the timeline of events: “We were married in October 2012, and in January, she travelled to Pakistan. I went with her because it would have been irresponsible to let her go alone. There is nothing secretive or improper about our visit,” Gogoi stated.

Through these remarks, Gogoi sought to put to rest the allegations linking him or his family to any wrongdoing related to the Pakistan visit, asserting that the entire trip was professional and fully compliant with the law.

Gogoi also drew comparisons with other political leaders, stating, “Even Prime MinisterNarendra Modi has visited Pakistan. I don’t understand what was wrong with our legal visit. Many BJP leaders and ministers have travelled abroad; visiting a country legally cannot be considered wrong.”

Responding to a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the press conference, Gogoi said, “I thank the Chief Minister for watching my press conference. This is clearly a conspiracy orchestrated by him to tarnish the legacy of the Tarun Gogoi family.”

