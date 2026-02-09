Gaurav Gogoi Strikes Back at ‘Flop’ Allegations, Defends Family and Legacy

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday strongly refuted allegations raised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling them a “flop show” and questioning the timing and intent behind the accusations.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said he had been waiting for this moment ever since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report was made public. “I am glad that the SIT report has finally been released. I had been waiting for this flop show to unfold,” he said.

Referring to media coverage and public commentary, Gogoi said the allegations were nothing but “sensationalism and theatrics”. “I have said it clearly, the Chief Minister’s accusations are a complete flop. Akhil Gogoi has called it a baseless outpost, and the media as well as the public agree that it is all showmanship,” he said.

Gogoi also directly addressed threats and intimidation aimed at him and his family. “I am the son of Tarun Gogoi and a descendant of Lachit Borphukan. I have no fear of Himanta Biswa Sarma or his goons,” he asserted.

Turning to personal attacks on his children, Gogoi said, “The Chief Minister has stooped so low that he even dragged my five-year-old and nine-year-old children into this. Let me make it clear, I will not allow anyone publicly discuss or exploit my children. My family’s privacy must be respected.”

Clarifying the purpose of the press conference, Gogoi emphasised that it was not organised directly respond to the Chief Minister. “This press conference is being held out of respect for the people of Assam and the media. My wife is working in India away from our homeland, and I have been raising my children within the family. As a political figure, I maintain a distance from my family’s personal matters. When my children turn 18, they will decide on their own which citizenship to take,” he added.

Gogoi also asserted his commitment to preserving the legacy of his Father, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. “In my political career, I have never done anything that could tarnish Tarun Gogoi’s name. I have always prioritised the people of Assam. The public knows who is corrupt and who follows principles. The people will answer this in 2026,” he said.