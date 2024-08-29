Gaurav Gogoi Flags Vedanta Oil Project's Threat To Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary

In a significant development, Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Jorhat, Assam, has raised serious concerns over the proposed oil and gas exploration project by Vedanta in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.
In a letter dated August 28 2024, addressed to Bhupender Yadav, the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Gogoi highlighted the potential dangers this project poses to the sanctuary, which is home to the endangered Hoolock Gibbon.
Gogoi's letter underscores the sanctuary's unique and irreplaceable ecosystem, expressing alarm over the Assam wildlife department's recommendation to grant forest clearance for the project, albeit with certain conditions. He emphasized that while economic benefits are essential, they should not come at the cost of destroying natural heritage and endangering wildlife.
The Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary is one of Assam's critical biodiversity hotspots, serving as the only refuge for the Hoolock Gibbon in the state. The proposed project has raised fears of deforestation, pollution, and irreversible damage to the sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem. Gogoi urged the Ministry to reconsider the wildlife department's recommendation and prioritize environmental protection over economic interests.
"This sanctuary is a critical habitat for the endangered Hoolock Gibbon. The potential impact on this ecosystem, including deforestation and pollution, is simply too great," Gogoi wrote in his letter, calling for the exploration of alternative solutions that do not harm the environment.
The move by Vedanta to initiate oil and gas exploration in such a sensitive area has sparked widespread concern among environmentalists and local communities alike. Gogoi's intervention highlights the ongoing struggle between development and conservation in Assam, a state known for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance.
The Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Assam’s Jorhat district, is a 20.98 sq km protected area that harbors the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, the only ape species found in India. This sanctuary is not only a crucial habitat for the gibbons but also supports various other species, including elephants, leopards, and numerous bird species.
In recent years, the region has faced increasing pressures from development projects, leading to conflicts between conservation efforts and industrial interests. The proposed Vedanta project, if approved, would involve extensive exploration activities, potentially leading to habitat destruction, noise pollution, and disruption of wildlife corridors.
Gaurav Gogoi's appeal to the Union Environment Minister is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to safeguard Assam’s natural heritage. His call for a reconsideration of the project echoes the concerns of many who fear that once lost, the unique biodiversity of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary cannot be restored. As debates continue, the sanctuary remains a critical battleground in the broader struggle to balance economic growth with environmental preservation in India's North East.
This news story highlights the urgent need for policy decisions that protect vulnerable ecosystems while addressing the region's development needs sustainably.