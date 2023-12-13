MP Gaurav Gogoi Raises Concern Over Security Lapse in New Parliament Building

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday raised serious concern over the alleged lapse in security in the New Parliament building in New Delhi.
This comes after the said MP witnessed two young men unleash foul-smelling yellow-coloured gas from canisters inside the Parliament gallery.
Following this, the MPs who were present at the new parliament building rushed to grab these men.
One person was raising some slogans, said MP Gogoi in a tweet.
“This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security,” added Gaurav Gogoi further.
Earlier today, in an unusual event, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery. Because of the unexpected entrance, the authorities were forced to adjourn the House while security mechanisms were quickly implemented.
The invaders were eventually overcome by diligent Lok Sabha members, according to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
According to Chowdhury, the event occurred during the parliamentary session when two people rushed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery. The sudden intrusion caused a brief halt in proceedings as members and security officers rushed to control the issue.
While the identity and objectives of the intruders are unknown at this time, the event highlights potential vulnerabilities in the Parliament complex's security infrastructure. The security and integrity of parliamentary processes are paramount, and such intrusions raise questions about the efficiency of existing security measures.
The episode raises concerns about the necessity for a thorough examination of security systems within the Parliament complex to prevent such incidents in the future.