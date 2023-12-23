Gaurav Gogoi Named In Congress' Manifesto Committee For 2024 LS Polls

The Congress party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a noteworthy initiative – the establishment of its Manifesto Committee. Leading this committee is P. Chidambaram, a seasoned politician and former Union minister, while the role of Convenor is held by TS Singh Deo, the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.
This strategic move, unveiled on December 23, forms a crucial part of the party's strategy to delineate its agenda for the impending general elections.
Comprising 16 members, this committee includes prominent figures such as Gaurav Gogoi, the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, underscoring the party's commitment to incorporating a diverse array of voices to shape its electoral promises.
The committee's formation is a consequence of a pivotal meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), where discussions were centered around election strategies and the timely announcement of candidates.
The committee's makeup strikes a balance between seasoned experience and youthful vigor, with other influential figures like Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra actively contributing to the development of the manifesto.
This move by the Congress party signals its readiness to present a formidable challenge in the upcoming elections, emphasizing policy and governance issues that deeply resonate with the electorate. Once the manifesto is finalized, it will serve as the articulate expression of the party's vision and commitments to the people of India as they head to the polls in 2024.