Mizoram Assembly Polls: Over 77 percent Voter Turnout Recorded

The Mizoram Election 2023 saw a voter turnout of around 77.73 percent as of 8 p.m. as the 40 assembly seats went to polls on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has yet to reveal the final voter turnout.
Mizoram elections voting began at 7 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) persons were eligible to vote in the north-eastern state's 1,276 polling stations.
According to data from the Voter Turnout app, the Serchhip district had the highest voter turnout of 84.49 percent. This was followed by voter turnout of 84.23 percent in the Mamit district and 84.16 percent in the Hnahthial district.
Tuikum-27 had the highest voter turnout of the assembly constituencies, with 87.32 percent.
A look at previous trend:
On Tuesday, as of 8 pm, the voter turnout in the 2023 Mizoram elections was the lowest since 2003 poll.
According to Election Commission of India (ECI) records, the total voter turnout in the 2018 Mizoram election was 80.03 percent. In the 2018 election, 78.92 percent of male electors and 81.09 percent of female electors cast ballots.
The total voter turnout in the 2013 elections was 80.82 percent. It was 80.02 percent in 2008. It was 78.65 percent in 2003.
Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a statement stated that meticulous planning and exhaustive reviews by the Commission ensures free and fair polling in 40 ACs in Mizoram and 20 ACs in first phase in Chhattisgarh.
Around 126 new polling stations in LWE-affected areas of Bastar division reflects triumph of Ballot over Bullet.
In a novel initiative, Rainbow Polling Stations staffed by third gender security personnel provide safe and comfortable voting experience to third gender voters.
Citizens from all sections of the society converge to make the festival of democracy a success as they vote to elect their representatives for Mizoram and Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies, the Election Commission of India informed in a statement.
Scenes of enthusiastic voters from Mizoram and Chhattisgarh witnessed amidst colorfully decorated polling stations intended to make the voting process a pleasant and memorable experience.