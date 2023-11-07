Mizoram Assembly Polls: Over 77 percent Voter Turnout Recorded

A look at previous trend:

On Tuesday, as of 8 pm, the voter turnout in the 2023 Mizoram elections was the lowest since 2003 poll.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) records, the total voter turnout in the 2018 Mizoram election was 80.03 percent. In the 2018 election, 78.92 percent of male electors and 81.09 percent of female electors cast ballots.