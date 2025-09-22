Gaurav Gogoi Demands Preservation of Zubeen’s Ancestral Home, Proposes Museum in Jorhat

Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has called for the preservation of late singer Zubeen Garg’s legacy in Jorhat and the establishment of institutions to honor his contributions to music.

In a statement, the Jorhat MP said that while Zubeen Garg’s cremation will be carried out in Sonapur according to the family’s wishes, the sentiments and love of the people of Jorhat must also be respected. He urged the government to preserve Zubeen Garg’s ancestral home in Tamulichiga, Jorhat, and convert it into a museum to safeguard his memorabilia and creative works for future generations.

Gogoi further proposed the establishment of a music institution in Jorhat and recommended the creation of a state-level or national award in Zubeen Garg’s memory to recognize emerging musical talent. He also announced plans, in consultation with the people of Jorhat, to erect a grand statue of Zubeen Garg in a public space.

Highlighting Zubeen Garg’s lifelong wish to be associated with the Brahmaputra river, Gogoi suggested that a large statue of the singer should be constructed at the park on the riverbank in Guwahati, built on the site of the old Deputy Commissioner’s office, as a tribute to the artist’s enduring connection with the region.

Also Read: Demand for Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg Grows Louder Across Assam