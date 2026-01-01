Gaurav Gogoi Outlines Congress’s Five Pledges for New Assam in New Year Address

On the first day of 2026, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and MP Gaurav Gogoi addressed a press conference, extending New Year greetings to the people of Assam and outlining the party’s plans and priorities for the year.

Gogoi announced five key pledges that the Congress aims to fulfil if elected:

Education and Healthcare: Ensuring Assam ranks among the top states in India in these sectors.

Modernisation of Government Work – Taking government employees along and improving efficiency, contrasting with what he described as the current administration’s neglect.

Economic Development – Expanding growth beyond cities and large contractors to include villages and rural areas.

Law and Order – Reforming the police and addressing a deteriorating law-and-order situation, which he alleged favours BJP-aligned individuals.

Youth Empowerment – Tackling drug abuse, promoting skill development, and building a sports culture among young people.

Gogoi also emphasised that Congress will complete the projects and reforms that the BJP government has allegedly failed to deliver. He urged citizens to share their suggestions via email at Natunaxom@Natunaxom.com

Additionally, he outlined the application process for candidates wishing to contest Congress in the upcoming elections. Application forms can be downloaded from the APCC website and submitted at Rajiv Bhawan within 15 days, with a fee of ₹50,000. The party plans to contest 100 constituencies.

Highlighting concerns over electoral integrity, Gogoi called for vigilance against individuals voting in Assam who are registered elsewhere, referencing the release of draft electoral rolls. He also expressed hope that the Chief Minister would clarify allegations regarding his links with Pakistan.