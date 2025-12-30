“Not an Ordinary Incident”: Gaurav Gogoi on Alleged Arson at Jadav Payeng's Forest

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president (APCC) Gaurav Gogoi has strongly condemned the alleged arson incident at Molai Kathoni, the forest created by the “Forest Man” Jadav Payeng.

In a statement, Gogoi said the incident has shocked people across the state and raised serious questions. He alleged that such an act could not have happened without the support or protection of powerful interests. “Burning a forest like Molai Kathoni is not a small or ordinary incident,” he said.

"The news that miscreants have set fire to and destroyed a part of the forest known as Molai Kathoni, which has been painstakingly developed through personal initiative by globally acclaimed Forest Man Jadav Payeng and his daughter Munmuni Payeng, has shocked every conscious individual. This is an extremely hateful and condemnable act,” Gogoi said.

Referring to media reports, Gogoi claimed there could be a link with illegal sand mining activities in nearby river areas.

"Why would miscreants set fire to a forest like Molai Kathoni and for what purpose was such a heinous act committed?" He asked.

"Reports in various media have indicated the involvement of a sand mafia nexus in this incident. Allegations have surfaced that, despite continuous opposition from Jadav Payeng, the Forest Department granted permission for sand mining in the riverine areas adjacent to Molai Kathoni. Considering the ecological sensitivity of the Molai Kathoni region, we demand that the government and administration immediately review the matter of sand mining in the area and cancel the licenses,” he further added.

The Congress leader also demanded a proper probe into the incident, immediate arrest of those involved, and strict action to stop what he called the growing influence of sand mafias.

Meanwhile, student groups in Assam have raised concern over the safety of Jadav Payeng. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said the environmentalist’s life is under threat. NSUI Assam president Kaushik Kashyap had a conversation with over phone yesterday Payeng and urged the government to provide him with full security.

Kashyap said the forest was set on fire while Payeng was away and warned that such acts threaten Assam’s natural balance. He added that people across the state are united in protecting Payeng and the forest he created, and said if the government fails to act, the people of Assam will step in to ensure his safety.

