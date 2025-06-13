Gaurav Gogoi Reaches Out to Akhil Gogoi Amid Opposition Rifts in Assam

Assam Congress president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday visited the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to inquire about the health of Priyada Gogoi, the ailing mother of Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Priyada Gogoi has been under treatment at GMCH for the past few days, with her condition being closely monitored by doctors.

Gogoi’s hospital visit comes at a time when the Opposition unity in Assam remains fractured, drawing criticism from civil society and political observers. His gesture of concern, crossing party lines, has sparked significant political interest, hinting at the possibility of renewed communication—or at least civility—between the fragmented Opposition.

Though no official political statements were made during the visit, the optics of the meeting have not gone unnoticed in state political circles.

