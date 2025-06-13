'BJP Using NRC for 2026 Poll Gains', Alleges Akhil Gogoi

Addressing a press conference in Kaziranga, Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of spreading blatant lies in the name of expelling “foreigners” and weaponizing the NRC issue for electoral gain ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Gogoi alleged that the Sarma-led government is orchestrating a dangerous and deliberate campaign of harassment targeting Muslims by falsely labeling them as foreigners, with the sole objective of polarizing voters. “This is a well-crafted conspiracy by the Chief Minister to create fear and tension in the name of deportation,” Gogoi charged.

Only 121 Foreigners Deported Under Himanta's Rule: Gogoi

Citing official responses from the Assam Assembly, Gogoi pointed out that despite all the rhetoric, the Sarma government has deported only 121 foreigners in three years — an average of just over 40 per year.

"In contrast, between 2001 and 2023, Foreigners Tribunals identified a total of 1,31,649 individuals as foreigners in Assam, yet only 3,100 have been deported in over two decades," he noted. “Himanta Biswa Sarma talks big, but the numbers tell the truth — this is political theatre, not policy.”

He further slammed the CM’s recent remarks about detaining even those whose names appear in the NRC, calling it “unconstitutional and deeply dangerous.”

BJP Engineering Communal Tensions: Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi also alleged that BJP members were complicit in attempts to stoke communal tension during Eid by deliberately introducing beef in Hindu-dominated areas. “The game is clear — foment Hindu-Muslim discord and reap political dividends,” he said.

He warned that such acts, if allowed to continue unchecked, would plunge the state into deep unrest. “Using communal triggers like beef politics or bogus foreigner claims is the BJP’s new playbook,” Gogoi asserted.

On Alliances: “Congress Must Not Go Solo in 2026”

When asked about opposition alliances, Gogoi hinted at a possible understanding with the Congress. “Congress is expected to take the lead. But with elections nearing, it is critical that decisions are made quickly. If Congress chooses to go solo in 2026, it would be a historic blunder,” he warned.

"Modi Government Has Betrayed Assam’s Indigenous People"

Turning his guns on the Centre, Gogoi accused the Narendra Modi government of cheating the indigenous people of Assam. “Within six months of coming to power, they promised Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities — and after 11 years, nothing has been delivered,” he said.

He appealed to organizations fighting for tribal recognition to intensify their agitation and “declare rebellion against this betrayal.”

Jal Jeevan Mission a Scam in the Making?

Gogoi didn’t spare Assam’s ministers either. He tore into Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, accusing him of retaliating with personal attacks after Gogoi raised concerns over the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Assembly.

He said despite massive central funding, the Jal Jeevan Mission has failed spectacularly on the ground. “In many areas, the water is worse than pond water. Pipes are bursting, machines are faulty, filters broken — in some cases, even houses are collapsing,” he said.

He likened the current condition of the scheme to the corruption-riddled Anganwadi centres during the Congress era. “There is no operational mechanism in place — funds are now being diverted from Zilla Parishad budgets just to keep these faulty systems running.”

Gogoi also made serious corruption allegations, claiming that some MLAs and ministers are taking commissions of 5–10% from contractors. “Contractors are not being paid. Many have invested everything and are now drowning in debt. The government owes contractors over Rs 12,000 crore, and if this continues, we may soon see contractors driven to suicide.”

In a stern warning, Gogoi said, “I will expose every single scheme with documents. Let the government try to silence me — I will not back down.”

On Gujarat Crash: Condolences to Victims

Toward the end of the press conference, Gogoi also expressed sorrow over the tragic Air India crash in Gujarat, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.