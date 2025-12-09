Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over Delay in SIT Findings on Zubeen Garg’s Death

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sharply criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for failing to release the much awaited findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. In a strong statement on social media, Gogoi said December 8 had been marked as the day the people of Assam would finally receive clarity on how the beloved artist died yet the date passed without any official word from the government.

According to Gogoi, the Chief Minister himself had earlier announced the formation of the SIT and assured that its report would be made public on December 8, promising transparency and justice. The Congress leader said that families, fans and admires of the late singer had been waiting anxiously for weeks, hoping that the investigation would bring closure to lingering questions surrounding Garg’s untimely death. Instead, what they received, he said, was silence and a postponement without explanation.

Gaurav Gogoi further questioned the government’s priorities, pointing out that on the day the SIT findings were expected, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was instead seen giving media bytes about the performance of American artist Post Malone, who had recently performed in Assam. Gogoi argued that such actions suggested misplaced focus and a lack of seriousness in addressing a matter that has deeply affected the people of the state.

He added that the disappointment felt by the public was not just about the delay but about a growing sense that the government had failed treat the Case with the urgency and respect it deserved. Gogoi said that for many across Assam, Zubeen Garg was more than a singer he was a cultural symbol whose loss continues to be mourned widely.

The state government has not issued an official response to Gogoi’s criticism. Meanwhile, discussions around both the SIT probe and the Post Malone event continue to fuel political debates in Assam, with growing pressure on the government to release the investigation report and address the concerns of citizens who are still waiting for answers.