The Lok Sabha witnessed a tense exchange today as discussion over the national song Vande Mataram took centre stage, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning the patriotic anthem into a political tool while sidestepping pressing issues facing the country.

Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi launched a strong critique, claiming the ruling party was invoking historical figures to distract from contemporary challenges.

He pointed to Modi’s frequent mentions of Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress in parliamentary debates, describing it as a “routine” pattern.

“PM Modi brings up Nehru ji and Congress in almost every discussion,” Gogoi said, referencing debates on Operation Sin-door, the 75th Constitution anniversary and past Presidential addresses.

“Despite attempts to tarnish his legacy, you cannot diminish Pandit Nehru ji contributions,” he added.

Gogoi further raised concerns over security and environmental issues, lamenting the absence of government response to recent incidents like the Delhi Blast.

“The citizens of India are facing suffering. Protection is lacking, whether in Delhi or Pahalgam. People cannot even breathe freely,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his response, describes Vande Mataram as a “powerful Mantra” integral to India’s freedom struggle and cultural heritage.

Emphasising both its spiritual and political importance, he started the government aimed to “restore its glory for future generations.

“Vande Mataram was more than a call for political independence; it was a cultural and spiritual force,” Modi said, linking it to ancient Indian beliefs that celebrate the motherland and its people.

He recalled the 1906 partition of Bengal, accusing the British of exploiting the province to implement divide-and-rule policies.

“During Bengal’s partition, Vande Mataram stood resilient,” Modi said, framing it as a symbol of unity and resistance.

Highlighting national milestones, including 75 years of the Constitution and the birth anniversaries of leaders like Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda, the Prime Minister described the period as a “historic moment,” coinciding with 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The debate underscored the continuing tension in Indian politics over historical symbols, with the national song emerging as a focal point for discussions on patriotism, governance, and political rhetoric.

