Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM Over Remarks on Karbi Anglong, Article 244(A)

Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday strongly criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remarks on Karbi Anglong and Article 244(A), alleging that the BJP government is “anti-tribal” and does not respect the Constitution.

Gogoi accused the BJP of trying to undermine the political aspirations of the Karbi community and other hill tribes in Assam. “The Chief Minister has claimed that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has been given all its powers and even more than what the Constitution provides. This statement proves that the BJP government does not honor the constitutional framework,” Gogoi said in a statement.

The Congress leader alleged that the ruling party is attempting to “deceive tribal communities and dilute their constitutional rights.” He said, “Such remarks reflect the BJP’s divisive policies and its intent to distort the long-standing struggle of the hill tribes for autonomy.”

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the cause, Gogoi stated, “Rahul Gandhi has assured time and again that Article 244(A) will be implemented. We will turn this promise into reality after the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.”

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief also dismissed BJP’s claim of granting budgetary powers to the KAAC as a favor. “The authority to determine the council’s budget has existed since its formation. But the question remains—does the council receive the full amount, and is there transparency? Basic facilities like hospitals and colleges are still lacking across Assam,” Gogoi said.

Urging the people of Assam not to be swayed by what he called “divisive and provocative comments,” Gogoi added, “We condemn such statements and will continue our democratic movement to secure justice and constitutional rights for tribal communities.”

