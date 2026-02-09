‘Six Months of Drama’: Gaurav Gogoi Tears Into Assam CM Over Alleged 'Pakistan Links'

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday held a press conference to respond to allegations raised by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding his alleged “Pakistan links”.
The press conference, held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati at around 12:15 pm, was attended by several senior Congress leaders.
Addressing the media, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain said the allegations made by the Chief Minister had “turned into a farce”. He alleged that the accusations surfaced when Gogoi’s name began gaining prominence as the state Congress president, and claimed the Chief Minister reacted out of political insecurity.
Hussain further accused Sarma of launching personal attacks on Gogoi’s family, including his minor children. “We exercised restraint for a long time, but today we are responding. We did not initially seek legal recourse, but now that we feel unsafe, we are considering our options,” he said.
Earlier, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, while opening the press conference, alleged that the accusations were politically motivated and aimed at influencing the upcoming elections. He claimed a false narrative was being deliberately created to mislead the public.
The Congress also indicated that it would approach the law against the Chief Minister under child protection laws, questioning what wrongdoing could be attributed to Gogoi’s children. Party leaders said legal advice would be sought soon before initiating proceedings under relevant child-related laws.
Addressing the media later, Gogoi himself questioned the Chief Minister over the handling of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. He asked why Sarma had “sat on” the report for the past six months.
Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister’s actions over the past six months were motivated by the Congress party’s growing popularity. He claimed that the SIT report had been in the Chief Minister’s possession for six months, and only after reviewing it did Sarma realise that all the allegations he had raised were baseless.
“That is why he continued with this drama for six months,” Gogoi said. He further questioned why, if the report posed any threat to national security, the Chief Minister remained silent for so long. “If the report was so serious, why did he sleep over it for six months?” Gogoi asked.
Gogoi also raised allegations regarding land holdings by the Chief Minister and his family. He claimed that the Chief Minister and his family currently control 12,000 bighas of land in the state. “Around 40,000 bighas of state land have been handed over to corporates like Adani, Ambani, and Patanjali. These false allegations against us have been made to distract attention from the real issues and to cover up such transactions,” Gogoi said.