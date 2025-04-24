Gaurav Gogoi Targets Assam CM and BJP in Fiery Campaign Trail

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Assam government during a fiery election campaign held at Silaksubam Tokou Beel in Sasoni under the Naharkatia constituency.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi alleged the existence of a powerful drug syndicate operating under the protection of a senior minister in the Assam government. Without naming the individual, Gogoi accused the minister of both leading the syndicate and consuming drugs himself. “If all ministers and MLAs in the state were tested for drugs, it would become evident who is involved in drug abuse and the broader racket,” he said.

Turning his criticism toward Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi remarked, “The Chief Minister sees himself as a jailor—anyone who speaks out against the government is thrown behind bars.” He further claimed that the government functions solely for the benefit of five individuals: CM Sarma, Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ashok Singhal, and MLA Manab Deka. “Raise your voice against any of these five, and you will be jailed,” Gogoi alleged.

Responding to CM Sarma’s controversial allegation that he had secretly stayed in Pakistan for 15 days, Gogoi dismissed it as an irresponsible remark. “The Pahalgam incident has pained the entire nation. This is a time to unite and give Pakistan a fitting response—not a time for petty politics. I urge the Chief Minister to behave responsibly and uphold the dignity of his office,” he said.

However, Gogoi’s campaign faced strong opposition. As he returned from the meeting, BJP workers blocked his convoy at Silaksubam Tiniali, raising slogans such as “Down with Pakistani agent” and “Down with Gaurav Gogoi.”

In a separate campaign event held at Halowa Pathar village under Hahkhati Gaon Panchayat of Sadia constituency, Gogoi continued his criticism of the BJP. Addressing Congress supporters, he said, “My father never bought a tea garden in my name, yet today the Chief Minister is listed among millionaires—allegedly through the misuse of public funds.”

Refuting the CM’s repeated claim that he had spent time in Islamabad, Gogoi said such statements were baseless and intended to distract from real issues. He also dismissed the CM’s mention of a September 30 report submission as political drama.

Reacting to further remarks that he went to Pakistan to learn how to offer namaz, Gogoi strongly condemned the comment, calling it communal and misleading.

Concluding his speech, he expressed condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing the need for solidarity during times of national mourning.

Also Read: Assam Govt Grants ₹5L Aid, CM Warns of Legal Action on Pro-Pakistan Acts