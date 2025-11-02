Gaurav Gogoi to Raise NE University Crisis in Parliament; writes to PMO

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has voiced deep concern over the growing controversies plaguing several leading universities in the Northeast, including Tezpur University, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Gauhati University.

In a social media post, Gogoi observed that institutions once celebrated as bastions of academic excellence are now frequently making headlines “for the wrong reasons.”

He noted that questionable actions by Vice-Chancellors in many of these universities have led to growing dissatisfaction among students and faculty, ultimately impacting their overall performance and national rankings.

“I have already written to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the situation at Tezpur University, but my concern extends to all central universities across the Northeast,” Gogoi said.

The Congress MP added that he plans to raise the matter in Parliament, calling on the central government to uphold transparency, accountability, and academic independence in higher education institutions across the region.

He expressed hope that the PMO would respond positively to help restore the reputation and academic integrity of these premier centres of learning.

Earlier, a delegation comprising representatives of the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association and student leaders met Gogoi and handed over detailed documents outlining their concerns, seeking his urgent intervention.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gogoi highlighted that Tezpur University—founded under the historic Assam Accord—has long been a leading centre of higher education and innovation in the Northeast, and deserves immediate attention to safeguard its legacy.

