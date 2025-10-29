"If Congress comes to power, we will work for people, not self-gain": says Gaurav Gogoi

APCC President and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, accusing it of injustice, constitutional failure and misuse of administrative machinery, while addressing a public gathering. He also announced that on November 10, a district-level mass joining programme will be held to induct new members into the party.

Gogoi alleged that the current BJP-led government in Assam has “betrayed every community” and failed to honour its promises. “This government has committed injustice against everyone. It has failed to fulfil the constitutional demands of various communities. The promises made under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord were nothing but deception,” he said.

He further asserted that if Congress comes to power, it will work for the people and not for personal gain. “We will fulfil 100% of people’s demands when we form the government. We will not open businesses in the name of family, nor will we accumulate property. We give our word, we will not use the police to intimidate the people. If our government is formed, we will also introduce good welfare schemes for the public,” he added.

Taking a strong stand on freedom of the press, Gogoi criticised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government for allegedly suppressing journalists. “When a journalist asks a question, we will not ask for the owner’s name. We will not drag in the SIT. We will not snatch away people’s right to question,” Gogoi said.

He alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being misused to create fear and confusion. “The SIT is being used to create confusion. What happened in the case of Jonmoni Rabha? What happened in my own case? What happened on the 10th? Why aren’t facts being made public?” he questioned.

Gogoi also claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has changed his stand regarding justice in the Zubeen Garg case. “The Chief Minister earlier said, ‘I will deliver justice.’ Now he says, ‘Only the court can deliver justice.’ Why this sudden change in tone?” he asked.

In a scathing cultural remark, Gogoi accused BJP leaders of attempting to distort history. “They called Rabindranath Tagore’s poem a Bangladeshi Miyan song. They know nothing about history. Why hasn’t the SIT summoned Rita Chowdhury yet?” he added.

Sending a strong message on the ongoing controversy over Zubeen Garg’s death, Gogoi warned against attempts at character assassination: “Do your own work, government. Do not assassinate the character of Zubeen da, his family, his fans and the artist fraternity. You still have five months, work for the people. After five months, the people will give you a fitting reply,” he said.

