Gaurav Gogoi Tours Ledo Colliery, Assess Coal Mining Issues

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi visited Ledo on Monday evening.

He arrived at Tikak Colliery, a coal mine in Margherita, to evaluate challenges and the potential of public sector initiatives in the region.

During his visit, Gogoi held discussions with the General Manager of the North-East Coalfields and was accompanied by the Margherita Block Congress President, along with several senior party leaders.

He also met with local residents from the Ledo-Borgolai area to hear their concerns firsthand.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Gogoi said the focus was to understand ongoing issues regarding syndicate operations in the mining sector and the measures being taken by officials to curb them.

“We wanted to see what has really been happening on the ground and why syndicate activities are increasing,” he stated.

On reviving this mining sector, Gogoi emphasised a collaborative approach, saying, “We will consult with local residents, retired officers, senior experts, and eminent businesspeople—to develop a concrete blueprint for the future of mining here. Not just some officials in Dispur, MLA or external companies”

With just a few months remaining before the Assembly elections, Gogoi’s visit is expected to strengthen the party’s organisational base in the region.

