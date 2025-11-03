Is There a 'Gaurav Gogoi Wave' in Assam? Congress Thinks So

A new buzz is swirling through Assam’s political circles- is there really a “Gaurav Gogoi wave” sweeping the state? The Congress certainly believes so. As the 2026 Assembly elections draw closer, the party seems to have found a fresh sense of confidence under its young and outspoken state president, Gaurav Gogoi.

On Sunday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Vikas Upadhyay heaped praise on Gogoi, claiming that people across Assam are rallying behind him in what he described as a wave of change.

“There’s a wave across Assam for a young leader who raised his voice in Parliament during Operation Sindoor. We have seen the intentions and sentiments of the people here. A different atmosphere prevails throughout the state today. In 2026, a Congress government will be formed here,” Upadhyay said.

According to Upadhyay, the “wave” is not just about one man but also shows the growing frustration among people with the BJP’s rule. “It’s a double-engine government ,one at the Centre and one in the state, yet people are disappointed. Big promises were made, but what happened to them?” he asked.

He pointed to Gogoi’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat as an example of how the Congress message still resonates in Assam. “When Gaurav Gogoi contested from Jorhat, the entire BJP machinery was against him. Yet, the people stood with him. The BJP could not defeat the Congress ideology,” he said.

It is safe to say that Upadhyay’s comments reflect a growing belief within the Congress that the party’s fortunes in Assam are slowly turning. Gaurav Gogoi, son of late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, has in recent months emerged as the central figure in the party’s revival attempts. His sharp attacks on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his fiery speeches in Parliament, and his outreach to youth and grassroots workers have given the Congress a new sense of direction.

However, whether this enthusiasm will translate into real political momentum remains the big question. Assam has remained a BJP stronghold for nearly a decade, with the party winning two consecutive assembly elections in 2016 and 2021. The BJP’s organizational strength, backed by its alliance partners, has made it a formidable force in the state.

Still, Congress leaders insist the mood on the ground is changing. “We are meeting people from every district. There is visible anger over unemployment, corruption, and price rise. The people want a leader who listens to them, and that is Gaurav Gogoi,” Upadhyay said.

The AICC leader’s remarks came just a day after Gaurav Gogoi launched a fresh offensive against the Chief Minister. Gogoi accused CM Sarma of peddling “false and fictional” allegations about him and said that his credibility has hit rock bottom.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has been repeating false, baseless, and fictional allegations about me since February this year. He claimed he would reveal all facts on September 10, but till now, not a single piece of evidence has come out. His credibility is zero,” Gogoi said.

“The day Himanta Biswa Sarma loses power, he’ll run away to Dubai or Singapore,” Gogoi added.

Assam is among the five major states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, that will head to polls in 2026. The results will not only decide the future of Gogoi’s leadership but also indicate whether Assam is ready for a new chapter.

