Gaurav Gogoi Writes to PM, Seeks Urgent Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Shri Gaurav Gogoi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an urgent and transparent investigation into the untimely death of Zubeen Garg.

In his letter, Gogoi questioned the extended time given to the principal accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sidhartha Sharma, to appear before the CID.

He alleged that such unwarranted leniency could enable them to tamper with or destroy crucial evidence.

Gogoi also expressed concern over police action against individuals seeking justice for Garg, including arrests of activists and protestors demanding justice for Zubeen.

He urged the Prime Minister’s Office to closely monitor and review the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Gogoi further demanded protection for civil society groups, peaceful protestors, and family members who have raised their voices demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

