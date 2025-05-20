Gaurav Gogoi’s 2022 Tweet Rekindles Political Storm Amid Pakistan Remark Row

A political firestorm has erupted in Assam after an old tweet by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi resurfaced, prompting allegations from the BJP that Gogoi harbours sympathies towards Pakistan. The controversy, which has intensified the ongoing war of words between Gogoi and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, revolves around a tweet posted by the Congress leader on August 29, 2022, in the aftermath of India’s T20 cricket victory over Pakistan.

In the post, Gogoi wrote: "While we celebrate the victory of our Indian cricket team over Pakistan, we must not forget the humanitarian disaster that has claimed 1000 lives in our neighbouring country. Unprecedented flooding has destroyed towns and homes. Pakistani people need urgent relief and support."

Though the message initially went unnoticed, it has now become a flashpoint, with Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika accusing Gogoi of "misplaced empathy" during a moment of national pride. Hazarika claimed the Congress leader has a pattern of aligning with narratives that "weaken India’s stance," adding: “From escorting students to the Pakistan High Commission to standing with anti-India narratives, Gaurav Gogoi has repeatedly positioned himself closer to Pakistan than to patriotic sentiments.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took a veiled swipe at Gogoi, saying: “It is unfortunate that some individuals enjoy every privilege India offers — salary, power, and position — yet their loyalty lies across the border. They draw everything from Bharat but work only for Pakistan’s interests. This is betrayal.”

In a sharp rebuttal, Gogoi questioned the Chief Minister’s political maturity and accused him of undermining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own humanitarian stance. Sharing a screenshot of Modi’s tweet from the same day in 2022, Gogoi wrote: “I am worried about the Chief Minister of Assam. In his desperation he is calling the position taken by PM Modi in 2022 as a betrayal. Is he the right person for the chair of Chief Minister?”

Modi’s tweet had stated: “Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”

Adding another layer to the controversy, observers noted that then Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also expressed condolences following a deadly plane crash in Karachi on May 22, 2020. His tweet read: “The heart-wrenching news of #planecrash in Pakistan has saddened me. Truly tough & painful times. My condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The resurfacing of such messages has sparked widespread debate on social media and in political circles. While BJP leaders insist that Gogoi’s post undermines national sentiment, a section of netizens has slammed the narrative as hypocritical and politically motivated.

Analysts say the episode raises a larger question: should humanitarian concern during a tragedy be construed as disloyalty, or is it being cynically used to score political points?

As the verbal sparring continues, the line between compassion and nationalism remains blurred — and increasingly politicized.

