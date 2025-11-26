"CM Sarma Bringing Voters from Bihar & UP into Assam Voter List to Secure Position": Gaurav Gogoi

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a large-scale ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ padyatra in Nagaon on Wednesday, carrying the national flag to mark Constitution Day and raise awareness about its significance.

Addressing reporters, APCC president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “Today is Constitution Day, and we are observing it across various districts of Assam. In Nagaon, we organised a rally in association with Seva Dal. Senior Congress leaders, including MPs Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, and MLA Sibamani Borah, participated in the event.”

Gogoi highlighted the importance of defending the Constitution amid growing concerns over attacks on democratic institutions and media. “The Constitution is not merely a law book; it gives us strength against the erosion of democracy. Today, the indigenous people and Assam’s six ethnic groups are facing threats. As an army of the Constitution, we have come forward to safeguard it and to oppose the BJP government for creating unrest,” he said.

He further added, “Many citizens have already raised their voice against the autocratic methods of this government. They should know they are not alone; we stand with them. We have pledged today to protect the Constitution as we embark on this journey.”

Gogoi also raised concerns over the Election Commission’s recent moves, suggesting they appear aimed at facilitating the BJP’s government formation through vote manipulation. He stated that the Congress is mobilising Block Level Agents (BLAs) and booth committees to ensure vigilance and prevent electoral irregularities.

Emphasising Assamese self-governance, Gogoi said, “The future of Assam must be in the hands of Assamese people.” He alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is attempting to bring voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh into Assam’s voter list ahead of the next Assembly elections to secure his position. “A rebellion has already begun among communities, villages, urban youth, and mothers across Assam. Alarmed, the CM is now reportedly preparing fake voter lists. Representatives in Assam must be elected only by the votes of the people of Assam,” Gogoi asserted.

The rally underscored Congress’s commitment to Constitution awareness and safeguarding democratic rights while taking a strong stance against the state government’s policies.

